Cream (CRM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Cream (CRM) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $8,260.66 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,148.00 or 0.99989689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00045097 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00215172 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00249561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00115865 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00051716 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.