Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.69) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,000 ($49.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.11) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Price Performance

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,250 ($39.82) on Monday. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 2,824 ($34.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($51.46). The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,666.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,348.71.

Cranswick Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cranswick

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.60 ($0.68) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

In other news, insider Tim Smith purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,056 ($37.45) per share, for a total transaction of £41,256 ($50,552.63). In other Cranswick news, insider Adam Couch sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,082 ($37.76), for a total transaction of £718,876.50 ($880,868.15). Also, insider Tim Smith bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,056 ($37.45) per share, for a total transaction of £41,256 ($50,552.63).

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.