Craig Hallum Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $60.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 38.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

