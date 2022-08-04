Covesting Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Million (COV)

Covesting (COV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $8,219.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,139.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00127489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032220 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Covesting Profile

COV is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,866,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,886,825 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covesting Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

