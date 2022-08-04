Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.85.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.48 on Friday. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 300,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Coty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,427,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 199,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.