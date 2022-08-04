Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.12.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $547.01 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $242.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.7% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.