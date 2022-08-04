CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.88.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in CoStar Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 122,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $72.52 on Thursday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.