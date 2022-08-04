ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 133,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,083. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

