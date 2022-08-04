Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $144.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

