Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $15,555,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 113,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.67. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.