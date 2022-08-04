Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Target by 39.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 6.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $167.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.57. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.