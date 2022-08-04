Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Target by 39.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 6.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $167.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.57. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

