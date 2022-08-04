Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Confluent to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.