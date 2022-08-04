Compound (COMP) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $56.97 or 0.00248722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $409.90 million and $106.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,194,462 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

