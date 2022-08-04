Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CL King dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 335,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,608. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.03 and a beta of 1.45. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

