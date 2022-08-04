Cohen & Company Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of ($0.68) million during the quarter.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

