Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.51-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.02 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

CTSH traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.79.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

