Clover Finance (CLV) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $111.64 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00636620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016375 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00035227 BTC.
Clover Finance Coin Profile
Clover Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Clover Finance Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
