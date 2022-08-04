Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.82 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.57. 1,409,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.