Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Maintains Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky purchased 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky purchased 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

