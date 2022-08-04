Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CWAN. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.68. 3,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 52,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,390,990.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

