City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

City Office REIT Stock Down 6.1 %

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $560.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 44,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,333,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in City Office REIT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Further Reading

