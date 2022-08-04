Citigroup Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $38.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

DXC Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE DXC opened at $31.52 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

