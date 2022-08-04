Citigroup Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $32.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.52. 89,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,323. Avantor has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Avantor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,176,000 after acquiring an additional 806,442 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Avantor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,622,000 after acquiring an additional 475,370 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,574,000 after acquiring an additional 482,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.