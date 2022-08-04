Citigroup Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $25.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 451,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,028,980. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 5,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

