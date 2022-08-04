Citigroup Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $25.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.
PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 451,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,028,980. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 5,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
