Citigroup Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $32.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Confluent stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.30. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 98,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

