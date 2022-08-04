Citigroup Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $98.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNDM. TheStreet lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $166.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

TNDM stock opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 862.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

