Citigroup Cuts IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $146.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $157.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.6 %

IPGP stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $102.77. 3,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,420. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $187.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.33.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

