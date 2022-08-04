Citigroup Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $40.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

TEX opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.82.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after buying an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after buying an additional 486,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 110.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 437,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

