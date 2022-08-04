Cindicator (CND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Cindicator (CND) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,541.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

About Cindicator

CND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

