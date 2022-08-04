Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Everett Neville Sells 902 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everett Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cigna alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00.

Cigna Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.74. 3,504,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,109. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $282.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.