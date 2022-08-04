Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,710. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.