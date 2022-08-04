Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Lowered by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.90. 15,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,592. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $169.31 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

