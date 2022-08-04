China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

