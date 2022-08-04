Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Trading Down 8.2%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 62,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,817,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 885,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 465,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 440,171 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 102.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 439,340 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.