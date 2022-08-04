Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Trading Down 8.2%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 62,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,817,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Chimera Investment Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 885,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 465,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 440,171 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 102.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 439,340 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.