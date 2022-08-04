Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.17. 60,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,505 shares of company stock worth $3,184,818. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 23.0% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

