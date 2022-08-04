Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut Charter Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $644.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $7.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $459.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

