Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $221.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.64.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

