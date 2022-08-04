ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Bruce R. Chizen Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $64,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ChargePoint Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 86.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 26.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 111.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 974,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

