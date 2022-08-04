Champion Iron Limited Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIA. Scotiabank upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.70 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

