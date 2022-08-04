CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Bankshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 4.80% of CF Bankshares worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.