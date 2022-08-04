CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 13.33%.
CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.
