Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Cerevel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CERE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,952,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 145,603 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 52.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

