Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. 213,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,096. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

