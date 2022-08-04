Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

