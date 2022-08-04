CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW Stock Down 1.1 %

CDW stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.02. 832,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at CDW

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,543,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,118,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

