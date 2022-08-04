CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Raised by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,102 shares during the period. CDW comprises 3.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.86% of CDW worth $691,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,396,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $181.96 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $172.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

