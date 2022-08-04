CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Financial Comparison

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Resources Connection and CDK Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 CDK Global 1 1 0 0 1.50

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.37%. CDK Global has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.34%. Given Resources Connection’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than CDK Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 8.34% 18.62% 12.09% CDK Global 14.28% 67.84% 11.15%

Dividends

This table compares Resources Connection and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CDK Global pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Resources Connection pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDK Global pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Resources Connection is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and CDK Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $805.02 million 0.89 $67.18 million $2.00 10.65 CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.82 $1.03 billion $2.09 26.20

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDK Global beats Resources Connection on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It also provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company has a strategic alliance with Kotter International, Inc. to accelerate joint business development initiatives. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. The company's flagship Dealer Management System provides software solutions that facilitates the sale of new and used vehicles, consumer financing, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle and parts inventory management. It also provides a portfolio of layered software applications and services to address the needs of automotive retail workflows. In addition, the company offers data management and business intelligence solutions to automotive retailers and original equipment manufacturers through its Neuron intelligent data platform. Further, it offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. The company serves approximately 15,000 retail locations. CDK Global, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

