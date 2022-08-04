Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.27.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average is $204.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.