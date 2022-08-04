Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.80 billion-$20.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.82 billion.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.9 %

CARR stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

