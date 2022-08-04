Cardstack (CARD) Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Cardstack (CARD) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $80,465.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,543.69 or 1.00012352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

