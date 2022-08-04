Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Acquires £42,326.82 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) insider Kristian Lee acquired 78,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £42,326.82 ($51,864.75).

Kristian Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Kristian Lee sold 6,704 shares of Card Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £3,486.08 ($4,271.63).

On Monday, May 16th, Kristian Lee sold 31,530 shares of Card Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £20,179.20 ($24,726.38).

Card Factory Trading Down 0.2 %

Card Factory stock opened at GBX 52.20 ($0.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.54. Card Factory plc has a one year low of GBX 38.60 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 67.40 ($0.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £178.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,610.00.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It also provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.

